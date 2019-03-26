Surveillance video shows person in wheelchair rolling through Prudential Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Transportation released a shocking video Tuesday of a person in a wheelchair rolling through the tunnel that carries Interstate 90 under the Prudential Tower complex.

Surveillance video shows the person pushing themselves along the edge of the Prudential Tunnel as cars pass by before a truck stops in an apparent effort to halt traffic.

It’s not immediately clear why the person was in the tunnel.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Video courtesy: MassDOT)

