Survey: Mass. residents ditching pants, razor blades, makeup during coronavirus quarantine

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts residents have ditched their pants, razor blades, and makeup over the course of the last couple of months as they work from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a new survey found.

Fishbowl, a workplace social network, recently explored virtual meetings and how they impact employee’s professional attire and appearance while on the clock.

Female users were asked, “How has your makeup routine changed since work from home started?” Male users were asked, “Have your shaving habits changed since work from home started?”

In Massachusetts, 54 percent of women said that have completely stopped putting on makeup, while nearly 30 percent of men admitted that they have stopped shaving.

With Zoom and other video conferencing now the norm, Fishbowl said it also wanted to know if employees are focusing less on their attire while working from home. They asked users, “Do you wear pants while on video conference calls?”

One in 10 users across America admitted to wearing only underwear below the belt during video conference calls.

In Massachusetts, 12.52 percent answered with jeans, 7.54 percent answered with just underwear, 78.93 percent answered with pajamas, sweats, shorts or leggings, and just 1.02 percent answered with professional attire.

