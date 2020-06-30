Survey: Nearly three-quarters of Mass. workers suffering from work-from-home burnout, many switching jobs

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly three-quarters of workers in Massachusetts are suffering from work-from-home burnout, while more than one-third of them have reported being on the hunt for a new job, according to a new study.

Fishbowl — a workplace social network for verified employees — recently asked 16,000 users these two questions about working during the coronavirus pandemic: “Has working from home during the pandemic caused you to experience workplace burnout?” and “Has this workplace burnout caused you to look for another job?”

New York employees had the highest rate of burnout, with 74.79 percent of employees admitting that the work-from-home lifestyle has run them into the ground, the survey found. Close behind the Empire State was Washington D.C. with 73.95 percent and Massachusetts with 73.13 percent.

Indiana had the lowest rate of burnout with 54.11 percent.

When asked if they are now looking for another job, 35.31 percent of Massachusetts workers answered with “yes.”

Missouri and Oregon both tied for the highest percentage of employees saying that burnout has caused them to look for another job with 47.06 percent.

