Suspect accused of attacking 2 EMT’s found not mentally competent to stand trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge found the suspect accused of attacking two EMT’s outside a Boston courthouse not mentally competent to stand trial on Friday.

Julie Tejeda, 31, of East Boston, will return to the recovery center where she’s been staying since the attacks in July.

Investigators say Tejeda stabbed an EMT several times inside of an ambulance and then sprayed the driver with mace when he pulled over to stop the attack.

The EMT who was stabbed had to undergo surgery.

Boston EMS says, “As a result of today’s hearing, we hope Miss Tejeda will receive the treatment that she needs. It is assuring to know that, for the time being, Miss Tejeda will not pose a public safety risk.”

Her case will be reviewed again in six months.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)