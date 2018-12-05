Suspect accused of crashing stolen cab before jumping off bridge into water in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of stealing a cab in Boston early Wednesday morning jumped into the water after crashing the vehicle, authorities said.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics responding to the Summer Street Bridge before 3 a.m. learned that the suspect had stolen the taxi when he crashed it into another cab, according to Boston EMS.

The man then jumped into the water before being transported to a local hospital, Boston police added.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)