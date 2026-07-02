BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect was arrested by the Massachusetts State Police Thursday after they led troopers on a car chase across a busy Bourne Bridge where one trooper was dragged, then crashed in Falmouth before fleeing that scene, officials said.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., a Massachusetts State Police trooper on patrol tried to stop a vehicle on Route 25, prior to the Bourne Bridge. With heavy traffic on the bridge ahead of the holiday weekend, additional troopers joined and said they attempted to get the driver to exit the vehicle. When the driver’s door was open, state police said the car began to move, and a trooper was dragged several feet.

The suspect then took off from the scene. Falmouth police said they exited the highway at the Thomas B. Landers Road exit.

During the search, Falmouth police received a report of a hit-and-run crash on on Gifford Street near Woodview Avenue involving a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

Police said a vehicle with that same description then nearly struck multiple police officers working on Brick Kiln Road.

The suspect vehicle was eventually located outside of a residence on Sidewinder Road in East Falmouth. Members of the Massachusetts State Police STOP Team and Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section responded to the location and said the suspect was initially non-compliant, but they were eventually arrested by troopers. The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

State police said the trooper who was dragged was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and has since been released.

“This could’ve been a horrible tragedy. We’ve had too many police officers and troopers hurt,” said Massachusetts State Representative Steven Xiarhos. “Every traffic stop is a risk, some higher than others, and we’re fortunate that this traffic stop didn’t turn out to something worse for a trooper, who is going home tonight.”

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)