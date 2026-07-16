BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was arrested after they shot a gun in the direction of Boston police officers, damaging a cruiser in Dorchester Wednesday night, police said.

At approximately 9:12 p.m., Boston police responded to the area of Normandy Street and Blue Hill Avenue after it was reported that a suspect allegedly fired a gun in toward officers.

Officers said they were conducting a traffic stop when the suspect fired a gun, causing ballistic damage to a police cruiser. Officers did not return fire, and the suspect was arrested without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The situation is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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