KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Kingston police made an arrest after the home of a retired officer was hit in an act of burglary.

Police said they received multiple calls Thursday about a man entering unlocked vehicles near the center of town.

Officials said the situation escalated when he broke into the retired officer’s home.

Responding officers found the man in possession of a Kingston Police Department hat, which they said belonged to the retired officer.

That man will be arraigned Friday in Plymouth District Court.

Police are now asking neighbors to turn in any security footage they may have of the break-ins.

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