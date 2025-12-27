CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Cambridge on Saturday morning that left a victim hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed on Church Street around 9:15 a.m. found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Cambridge police. They were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Soon after, the suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested at the Harvard Square MBTA Station.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)