HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old man in Haverhill.

The state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section took David Trongeau, 19, into custody on Monday afternoon for the murder of Jose Vasquez, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at a home on Marble Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday found Vasquez suffering from apparent stab wounds, the DA’s office said.

Vasquez was transported to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The stabbing is not believed to be a random act.

Trongeau is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Haverhill District Court.

