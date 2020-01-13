Suspect arrested in connection with reports of man offering teens money for sex in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Quincy man has been arrested in connection with a series of incidents in Quincy involving teenagers who said they were approached by a strange man and offered sex for money, police announced Monday night.

Benjamin Chen, 20, of Quincy, turned himself over to police and was arrested on charges of enticing a minor, accosting a person of the opposite sex, and soliciting sex for a fee, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Police say Chen turned himself in after seeing news reports detailing the search for a suspect.

His arrest comes after a woman told 7NEWS a man drove up to her 13-year-old daughter near a park at the Germantown neighborhood last Saturday while she was with two friends, and offered her money for sex, starting at $50 and going up to $500.

Tina, who doesn’t want her last name used, says her 13-year-old daughter and two of her girlfriends were on their way to play basketball in the Germantown neighborhood of Quincy when a man in a car offered them money for sex.

“He proceeded to ask them if they would have sex… he said he would pay them $50, they all said no and started to run, he said ‘How about $500?’ and they said no continued to run,” Tina said. “This is the scariest thing ever. This is my worst fear come true.”

Just a few days after this terrifying encounter, the mother claims it happened again in the same area.

The suspect allegedly approached her daughter in broad daylight and in front of witnesses, including Nicole Palermo.

“We heard the whole thing. You could hear him say the F word,” she recalled, adding that another man intervened. “Then that man was like, ‘What are you doing?! What’s going on?’ and [the suspect] was just gone. Peeled off.”

Police says they have reports of three incidents like this on Jan. 4 and Jan. 9, two in the Germantown neighborhood and one near the YMCA across the from the high school.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

