MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a 54-year-old Milford man who was found fatally stabbed in a storage locker last week, officials said.

Christopher Tetreault, 28, was arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of Paul T. Weaver, who was found dead in the area of 15 Beach St. on Aug. 17, according to a statement issued by Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s Office.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Weaver died of multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

Tetreault is set to appear in court in Virginia on Thursday on a fugitive from justice charge.

The investigation remains ongoing by State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and the Milford Police Department.

