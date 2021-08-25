MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a 54-year-old Milford man who was found fatally stabbed in a storage locker last week, officials said.

Christopher Tetreault, 28, was arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of Paul T. Weaver, who was found dead in the area of 15 Beach St. on Aug. 17, according to a statement issued by Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s Office.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Weaver died of multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

Tetreault is set to appear in court in Virginia on Thursday on a fugitive from justice charge.

The investigation remains ongoing by State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and the Milford Police Department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox