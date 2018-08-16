BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man arrested in connection with a shooting late Wednesday night behind the Mass. Ave. MBTA Orange Line station was ordered held on bail, officials say.

Lushuan Gay, 27, was arraigned Thursday in Roxbury Municipal Court and was ordered held on $75,000 bail, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Gay was arrested in a courtyard in the area of Columbus Avenue and Dilworth Street after troopers found him hiding under a stairwell. State police say they found a loaded Jimenez Arms 9mm pistol in his backpack.

Troopers responding to a reported shooting at the Southwest Corridor Park learned that a 24-year-old man had been shot multiple times and had been taken to a Boston-area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Gay returns to court Sept. 19.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)