Suspect at large after stabbing at Bunker Hill Community College

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing Wednesday afternoon at Boston’s Bunker Hill Community College.

School officials say the stabbing happened in the B Building on the college campus.

The suspect reportedly fled the campus after the incident, and a search is currently underway.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and released. That person is cooperating with state, local, and school officials.

Massachusetts State Police are on the scene and assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

BHCC Alert: There has been a stabbing on campus in the B-Building. Police are on the scene and investigating. Suspect has fled the campus and the victim is stable. — BHCC Boston (@BHCCBoston) March 21, 2018

