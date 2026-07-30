CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police identified the person that they said hit a 12-year-old girl three weeks ago on an e-scooter in Cambridge, seriously injuring her.

Officers say the man had long hair in a bun and appeared to have a face tattoo.

“An arrest warrant has been issued for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle,” police said in a statement.

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