BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man sought in connection with a double homicide in Brockton last year has been arrested in Mexico, officials announced.

Brockton Police partnered with the Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service to locate Davinci Leonard, 23, after he fled Massachusetts following the fatal shooting of two people in the area of 500 Westgate Drive, according to police.

He was arrested on Thursday and remains in custody in San Diego and will soon arrive in Brockton to face two counts of murder and related firearm charges..

