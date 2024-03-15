WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who is facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting in Worcester that left a mother and her 11-year-old daughter dead has agreed to be returned to Massachusetts to face charges following his arrest in California.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dejan Belnavis has waived rendition and will be returned to the Bay State to face charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possessing a firearm without a license in connection with the shooting of Chasity and Zella Nunez.

Karel Mangual, 28, has already been arraigned in Worcester District Court on murder charges in connection with the shooting.

