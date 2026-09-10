CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly four months after the Memorial Drive shooting in Cambridge, the suspect accused of opening fire on drivers is facing new charges.

Tyler Brown, 47, is expected to appear in person in court for the first time since the May shooting spree; he previously appeared via video call from a hospital bed.

Two people were hit and both survived.

Brown entered court in a wheelchair Thursday. The clerk read a long list of new charges, including numerous charges labeling him a “habitual criminal.”

“At this time, do you waive the complete and formal reading of the indictments?” the clerk asked. Brown appeared to nod/say yes to his attorney. He pleaded not guilty to the indictments.

Brown is facing dozens of new charges, including six counts of armed assault to murder, seven counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

At the time of the shooting in May, Brown was on parole for a shooting involving Boston police officers in the South End in 2020.

Brown’s next court appearance is scheduled for next month.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)