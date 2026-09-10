CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly four months after the Memorial Drive shooting in Cambridge, the suspect accused of opening fire on drivers is facing new charges.

Tyler Brown, 47, is expected to appear in person in court for the first time since the May shooting spree; he previously appeared via video call from a hospital bed.

Brown is facing dozens of new charges, including six counts of armed assault to murder, seven counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Prosecutors said Brown randomly fired dozens of shots with an assault rifle along Memorial Drive in May.

Two people were hit and have recovered.

At the time of the shooting, Brown was on parole for a shooting involving Boston police officers in the South End in 2020.

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