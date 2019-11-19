Suspect in murder of woman found near Athol wastewater treatment facility due in court

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Athol man accused of killing a Leominster woman whose body was found at a wastewater treatment plant last week is slated to face a judge Tuesday, officials said.

Keith Hamel, 23, will be arraigned in Orange District Court following his arrest Monday on a warrant charging him with the murder of 26-year-old Kelsey Clifford, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Clifford’s body was found outside the entrance to the Athol Wastewater Treatment Facility on Jones Street during the early-morning hours of Nov. 11.

An official cause of death has not been announced.

An investigation remains underway by Athol police and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit attached to the DA’s office.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

