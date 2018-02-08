WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - Watertown police are on the hunt for an armed robber who held up a convenience store.

The robbery happened at the Victoria Spa convenience store on Mount Auburn Street late Tuesday night.

Police said the suspect was armed with a knife and held it to the cashier’s throat as he demanded money.

“He got a big knife. He put it to my neck,” explained the cashier. “I said, ‘Don’t touch me please, take the money.'”

The suspect reportedly grabbed cash from the register before taking off.

Israel Martinez, who works at a restaurant across the street, said he first saw the suspect try to rob a nearby liquor store but found the doors were locked.

The suspect was described as a white man with a medium to large build between 5-feet-11-inches and 6-feet-2-inches tall. The suspect was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, a hooded sweatshirt and a light-colored jacket. He was also wearing heavy gloves.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a blue Nissan Altima with rust on the rear and two other people inside.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Watertown Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)