Suspected drug dealer accused of buying 100 oxycodone pills on dark web

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected drug dealer accused of buying 100 oxycodone pills on the dark web is scheduled to face a judge in Plymouth District Court on Friday.

Andrew King, 29, was arrested on Thursday and charged with trafficking oxycodone and possessing heroin, Subuxone and Subutex following an investigation that began in February by the state police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team – South (CINRET), according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Special Agents assigned to Homeland Security Investigations contacted CINRET about a series of suspicious packages being ordered and sent to 133 Bettencourt Rd. in Plymouth after Customs and Border Protections officers intercepted one of those packages sent from the area of Medellin, Colombia.

Officials say 100, 40 mg oxycodone pills, weighing 22.2 grams, were found inside the box.

Further investigation reportedly revealed that a series of suspicious packages had been sent to the same residential address in Plymouth since August of 2018.

An undercover state police trooper delivered the package to 133 Bettencourt Rd. around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.

King grabbed the package and brought it into his residence before officers executed a search warrant inside the property, Cruz said.

The search reportedly led to the seizure of oxycodone pills that were found in the package, along with heroin, Suboxone, Subutex, a digital scale, a laptop computer and cell phones.

