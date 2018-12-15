Suspected drunken driver arrested after Braintree hit-and-run

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Quincy man is facing serious criminal charges after police say he was drunk behind the wheel when he hit and seriously injured a pedestrian in Braintree early Saturday morning and fled the scene, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person down in the road in the area of 1500 Washington St. just before 1 a.m. found several motorists stopped around a 21-year-old Braintree man who was suffering from serious injuries, according to Braintree police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital.

The vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash was later located on South Street in Holbrook. The driver, Darrell Young, was arrested on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

Young is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

