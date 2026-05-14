BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of randomly shooting at people, cars and police on Memorial Drive in Cambridge Monday, leaving two people seriously hurt, is scheduled to face a judge.

Tyler Brown, 46, is facing several charges including armed assault with intent to murder. He was shot and taken down by a state trooper and Marine veteran who was in the area.

Brown has been in police custody in the hospital with gunshot wounds to his extremities since the attack.

The two men police say Brown shot are also recovering.

Family members say one of them was shot in the arm and the leg while driving by the scene, causing him to crash inot a boulder.

The other victim, identified as a 62-year-old husband and father of eight from Somerville, was hit in the head when a bullet pierced the window fo the MBTA Ride van he as driving, according to his family. He was released from the hospital Tuesday.

That man’s family said they want to see justice as the legal process begins, writing, in part, in a statement:

“As we continue to process this experience as a family, we also hope that all matters surrounding this incident are handled with integrity and care, and that those who need to be held accountable are held accountable appropriately.”

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