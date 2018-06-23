BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say three Salvadoran men who are alleged members of the MS-13 gang have been indicted in Massachusetts on federal racketeering charges.

Twenty-four-year-old Nelson Cruz Rodriguez Cartagena was arrested Thursday in Everett following his re-entry to the U.S. after being deported.

In addition, 18-year-old Nery Rodriguez Diaz and 19-year-old Elmer Alfaro Hercules have been charged with the separate indictment of being in the U.S. illegally and possession firearms.

Cartagena is allegedly a member of the Everett Locos Salvatrucha (ELS) clique, a branch of MS-13, and took part in sending money to leaders in El Salvador. He is connected to the death of a 16-year-old killed in 2015.

Diaz and Hercules were arrested in May while possessing loaded guns. Attorneys for the three could not be immediately identified.

