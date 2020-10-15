Suspects sought after man stabbed during apparent road rage incident in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects after an apparent road rage incident left one driver stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday.

The victim was at the wheel of a white Mercedes at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Sudan Street when witnesses say the driver in the car behind him began to honk his horn.

“The guy who was behind him keep beeping at him, driving slow at him,” said Sa Ngo, who witnessed the incident unfold.

At the light, the honking driver got out of his car and allegedly stabbed the victim before running off.

A passenger in the suspect’s car then got behind the wheel and sped away, the Ngo recalled.

“He ran away, he ran away,” Ngo said. “The girlfriend took over the car and ran away too.”

People nearby rushed to help the victim, offering him towels to try to stop the bleeding.

“He was in pain brother, he was scared to death,” Ngo recalled. “He was probably scared for his life, blood came everywhere.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

