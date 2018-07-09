Suspicious death in Nashua ruled homicide

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A suspicious death Sunday in Nashua has now been ruled a homicide, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Monday.

Authorities investigating a suspicious death at a home on Buck Street determined that David Smith, 49, of Nashua, suffered a single-gunshot wound, according to a release from the AG’s office.

Police responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight Sunday on Buck Street, where they found a deceased male.

The homicide is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 603-594-3500. Those who would prefer to provide an anonymous tip may call the Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

