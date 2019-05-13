Suspicious death investigation underway after body found at NH transfer station

AUBURN, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspicious death investigation is underway after state and local police converged on a transfer station in Auburn, New Hampshire, and discovered a dead body Monday morning.

Authorities responding to the Waste Management Transfer Station on Gray Point Avenue found the body of a man, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Auburn Police Chief Raymond Pelton said in a joint press release.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a large police presence in the area. The facility has been roped off with crime tape.

The man’s death is being considered “suspicious,” according to investigators.

The facility is closed as police work to identify the man and determine a cause of death.

No additional information was immediately available.

Investigators now are calling the body found in auburn New Hampshire a suspicious death #7news pic.twitter.com/lHI6ym4hAW — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 13, 2019

