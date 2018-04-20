SUV goes airborne, lands on BMW in crash at Brockton gas station

BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — An SUV barreling out of control went airborne, landing on top of a car at a Brockton gas station and leaving one person injured.

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after an SUV went airborne and landed on top of a car at a Brockton gas station following a multi-car crash.

Emergency crews responded to a report of crash in the area of Main Street and Perkins Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday and found a black GMC Yukon on top of a black BMW sedan.

Surveillance video from Gas Depot showed the SUV crashing into a gas pump before slamming head-on into the BMW as it pulled into the station. The driver of the BMW was left trapped under the SUV.

“I looked up and he’s just right there, just all up in the grill, just took out the whole front,” said the driver.

Witness Stephen Sentry said the man behind the wheel of the SUV blew through a busy intersection, plowed into a Chevrolet Impala at a high rate of speed, knocked over a traffic light and eventually came to a rest on top of the BMW.

“I felt like there was nothing I could do,” said the driver of the BMW. “I was just stuck. I blacked out because of the impact, the car hit me so hard.”

The driver of the BMW was stabilized and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries. He was released from the hospital Thursday night and told 7News he is in a lot of pain but is grateful to be alive. The other two drivers were not hurt.

Police said the 35-year-old SUV driver has been cited for failure to stop at a red light.

