SUV goes off road in Cohasset, lands in swamp

COHASSET, MA (WHDH) - The driver of an SUV went off the road Friday in Cohasset and landed in a swamp.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around noon on North Main Street near the town’s MBTA station.

Firefighters found the vehicle in about four feet of water. They say the man driving likely suffered a medical emergency.

The man was taken to South Shore Hospital with unknown injuries. Officials say he is expected to be OK.

No additional details were immediately available.

