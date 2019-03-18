SUV left mangled after striking pole, flipping in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV was left mangled after it struck a pole and flipped over outside of the Elks Lodge in Wareham on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 2855 Cranberry Highway around 8:30 a.m. found an SUV resting on its roof and a broken utility pole in the road.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to Tobey Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver struck the pole, causing their SUV to flip.

The wrecked vehicle has since been uprighted and towed away from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

