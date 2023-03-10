DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV was pulled out of a cranberry bog in Duxbury Thursday night.

Tow trucks hauled the vehicle away on Gifford Way.

Clothing and other items were scattered in the grass nearby.

No further information has been released on the driver or how it happened.

