Swan mom snagged by fish hook freed, returned to family on Mother’s Day

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A swan that had been snagged by a stray fish hook was rescued and returned to her family at a Framingham pond — just in time for Mother’s Day.

Wildlife rehabilitator Jessica Zorge said the hook had gone through the upper and lower part of the swan’s bill. Observers watching the swan for two weeks saw its energy level decreasing and feared it was unable to eat.

Zorge tried to capture the bird using a paddleboat, but she was able to swim away easily. So Zorge tried a stomach-based approach — using food to lure the swan to shore.

“It came just close enough, then went away, came close, we had one shot to get it and I just grabbed it from the water and pulled it to the shore,” Zorge recalled.

Zorge said she and a veterinarian removed the hook and returned the swan to its family on Sunday.

“It was Mother’s Day and it’s all about family, so we were really excited, Zorge said. “We’re really glad to know that right now mom and dad are out there being able to be with their family and everybody’s safe.”

Zorge said the swan probably got snagged by the hook while foraging for food and said anglers should always remember to not to leave any of their fishing gear behind.

