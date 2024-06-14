BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston was buzzing Friday — not only with Celtics excitement, but also because a swarm of bees took over a crosswalk light downtown.

Around 15,000 bees followed their queen and congregated at the light at Essex and Chauncy streets. They’ve been buzzing around the intersection for hours.

A beekeeper managed to get the queen bee into a designated hive box, with the hope that the rest of the bees would follow her in.

Many passersby walked through the area Friday, oblivious to the fact that the insects were flying all over until they’d get within about 10 feet of the swarm. A 7News reporter was stung a few times while covering the event Friday afternoon.

The bee swarm has not affected traffic. The beekeeper said that it’s up to the bees themselves to decide when they fly into the hive box.

As of 4 p.m., the insects were still buzzing around the crosswalk light.

