MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tense SWAT situation that drew a large police presence to a neighborhood in Mansfield overnight came to a peaceful resolution, police said.

Officers responding to an incident on Erick Road around 1 a.m. urged residents to avoid the area while the MetroLEC SWAT team was working.

At 3:21 a.m., Mansfield police announced the incident ended peacefully.

No additional information was immediately available.

