If you’ve ever been told that you an uncanny resemblance to your pet, you could have the chance to win a year’s worth of pet food.

Purina has teamed up with the same-day delivery service Shipt for a Pet Lookalike sweepstakes in honor of National Pet Month.

People can enter the sweepstakes until May 24 by uploading a selfie with their furry friend on Instagram, using hashtag #ShiptLookalikeSweepstakes, and tagging @Shipt and @Purina.

In addition to winning a year’s worth of pet food from Purina, the winner will also receive a Shipt membership.

