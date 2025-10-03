WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Taylor Swift’s twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl, is out at midnight on October 3 and Swifties are lining up at Target stores nationwide to try and get their hands on a hard copy of the her newest project.

A Target in Watertown is one of just 500 stores across the country to host a midnight release of the album. Employees have an area sectioned off for fans to line up to get their hands on all of the new releases.

In addition to the standard CD and vinyl versions, Target is offering four exclusive products you won’t find anywhere else.

An exclusive vinyl will be available; it’s the first an only pressing of The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd Is Your King” edition (Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer Vinyl). Target says it features, “an opaque pink and pale-yellow pearlescent vinyl with gold shimmer, a collectible custom gatefold sleeve, a giant double-sided poster, a poem written by Taylor herself, and never-before-seen photos and album lyrics.”

The department store chain is also offering an exclusive CD with Poster editions, “It’s Beautiful,” “It’s Frightening” and “It’s Rapturous.” The target-exclusive CDs come with a poster, album art and lyric booklet.

Swift said this album is inspired by what she was going through in life at the time of her blockbuster Era’s Tour. Fans who attended the tour stops at Gillette Stadium tell 7NEWS they’re excited to hear her perspective of the show firsthand.

“I believe every Swifie in the area is super, super excited. We’ve had a ton of people asking what time we’re going to be getting people in line, and we’re just all super, super excited,” said one employee at the Target in Watertown.

“I want to support her. I’ve loved her, I’ve bought all of her albums, I have all of her artwork on the walls and stuff like that, so I just thought it would be super, super cool to actually be here. This is the first time I’ve seen anybody doing this for Target,” said one Taylor Swift fan.

“Her power is insane to me,” said another fan waiting for the Target release. “She says do something, and we all do it.”

