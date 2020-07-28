Swimmer killed in apparent shark attack near Bailey Island in Maine

HARPSWELL, Maine (WHDH) — An investigation is underway after a woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island in Harpswell, Maine Monday afternoon was pronounced dead following a rare encounter with a shark.

The United States Coast Guard launched a small boat from South Portland around 3:40 p.m. and upon their arrival learned that two kayakers had towed the victim to shore.

Witnesses told Marine Patrol that the woman was swimming near White Sails Lane when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

“We just heard her cries and we came out and we kayaked out and we did our best but, you know, at this time, I think that’s all I want to say,” one of the good Samaritans told 7NEWS. “We’re all in shock.”

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

There has only been one recorded shark attack in Maine, according to a global database on shark attacks. That attack happened in 2010 and the diver was not hurt.

Swimmers and boaters are urged to use caution near Bailey Island and to avoid swimming near schooling fish or seals until further notice.

No further information was made available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)