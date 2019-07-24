Swimmers ordered out of water after white shark sighting at Truro beach

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod beach has been closed to swimming after a confirmed white shark sighting, officials said.

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was closed to swimming for an hour Wednesday after a confirmed shark sighting at 10:53 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

