LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials are advising people to avoid swimming in the Merrimack River after sewage from two different treatment plants was released into the water overnight.

The public, along with dogs, should avoid contact with the river for two days, according to the Merrimack River Watershed Council (MRWC).

The Lowell waste water plant reported a five-hour-long release of sewage and storm water that began just before 10 p.m. and lasted until 3:11 a.m., the MRWC said.

They also had an hour-long release earlier on Wednesday.

The Greater Lawrence Sanitary District reported a “probable” release, the MRWC added.

No additional information has been made available.

