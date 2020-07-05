Swimming, shellfishing in Onset Harbor stopped after sewage discharge

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - All swimming and shellfishing in Onset Harbor has been stopped due to a sewage discharge, Wareham officials said Sunday.

A sewer at Stone Bridge on Onset Avenue leaked, officials said, and has been contained. Officials will test water quality for shellfishing Monday morning.

All beaches in Onset Bay are closed for swimming and shellfishing from Sias Point to Codman Point and points north has been halted.

