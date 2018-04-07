PHILADELPHIA, PA (WHDH) — Sylvester Stallone dedicates plaque at “Rocky” statue in Philadelphia.

Stallone paid a visit to the “Rocky” statue commemorating the iconic scene on Friday.

He dedicated a plaque made for the site that was misplaced 12-years ago.

The actor is making a comeback as Rocky Balboa in the upcoming movie, “Creed II,” which is set to be released in November.

