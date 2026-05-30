CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Against the backdrop of a rainy Saturday in New England, a musical tapestry unfolded in Concord. From 5-year-old beginners to musicians in their 80s, performers drew music from ebony and ivory, weaving melodies through the air during the Concord Conservatory of Music’s “Piano Xtravaganza.”

The event is part of the school’s Pianos on the Town project, which places eight artist-painted upright pianos around Concord during the month of June.

“We wanted to do this event to bring music out into the Concord community, along with collaborating with local artists and other cultural institutions in the community as part of celebrating our 20th anniversary,” said Kate Yoder, executive director and founder of the Concord Conservatory of Music. “So we’re calling it bringing music to the streets.”

Students and faculty participated in a synchronized performance on the custom-painted pianos, creating a unique musical experience for spectators. The audience soaked up lively renditions of favorites, including “When the Saints Go Rock’n In” and “The Entertainer.”

“Most of the piano students don’t play together,” Yoder said. “It’s very much more of a solo practice, and so they got to learn to play together, to listen to their partner, and to play as part of a bigger organization.”

For many performers, the event was an opportunity to showcase their progress while sharing their passion for music with the community.

“I like entertaining people with songs, that’s why I picked The Entertainer,” said student Mateen Merrill. “It’s an opportunity to show how much I’ve grown from previous years to now, and I really enjoyed playing today.”

Organizers hope the public art project will spark spontaneous performances and transform a morning walk or commute into a shared community experience.

“Arts should have a prominent place in everyone’s lives, and so bringing the arts out into the community puts it more in front of people,” Yoder said.

The painted pianos will remain on display throughout Concord through June 26, inviting residents and visitors alike to stop, play, and experience the power of music in unexpected places.

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