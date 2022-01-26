BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA’s Green Line is on track for an earlier-than-expected upgrade.

The T’s General Manager Steve Poftak announced that new crash-prevention technology could be ready to go by 2023. It was previously expected to be done by 2024.

The funding comes from transferring around $45 million within its larger operating budget.

This comes six months after a Green Line trolley crashed and sent 27 riders to the hospital. Federal investigations show the trolley was going triple the speed limit when it rear-ended another trolley.

The train operator was charged last year.

