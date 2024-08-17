BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are sending condolences to the family of a man who died after falling onto the tracks at the MBTA’s Park Street Station on Saturday morning.

The man was on the southbound platform around noon and appeared to be impaired or under the influence when he fell into the pit and landed on the electrified third rail, according to transit police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Transit police detectives are investigating the facts and circumstances but foul play is not suspected. His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately availabl.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)