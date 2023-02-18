BOSTON (WHDH) - A man died after touching the third rail at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station early Saturday morning, prompting a large police and emergency response.

Transit police officers responding to the Red Line northbound side around 12:30 a.m. found a man within the “pit area” of the station. A preliminary investigation suggests he intentionally entered the right of way, stumbled and fell, coming into contact with the third rail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

No foul play is suspected.

