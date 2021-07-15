McCormick is looking to pay a taco fanatic up to $100,000 a month to serve as their resident consulting taco expert.

The director of taco relations will have the opportunity to work with the McCormick Kitchens team to develop taco recipes, travel across the country in search of the latest taco trends, dialogue with other like-minded taco connoisseurs across social media, and be in on the latest Street Taco seasoning mixes developed by the McCormick innovation lab, the company said.

The director will also advise and collaborate with the McCormick Creative and Social teams on how to creatively celebrate taco-themed moments, such as National Taco Day, National Margarita Day, and Taco Tuesday.

“The ultimate responsibility for the Director of Taco Relations is to bring together and unify all taco lovers, young and old, in the name of tacos!” McCormick wrote in their job description.

The applicant must be able to work up to 20 hours per week from September to December.

The four-month position pays $25,000 to $100,000 per month.

Those interested in applying can do so here by July 20.

