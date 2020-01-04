Tailgaters bring decades of tradition to Gillette for playoffs

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - For some fans tailgating at Gillette Stadium Saturday, the tradition goes back decades and brings family and friends together every weekend.

“We’ve met friends along the way, we met Keith and Ed, his friend Andrew, but all these people right here we’ve known forever,” said long-time tailgater “Auntie Val.”

For Scott Ricker, cooking up meat and chili ahead of the game has been a family affair.

“I’m with my six sisters all the time and they love football which is great,” Ricker said. “I love football, my old man taught us and we’ve been coming ever since.”

