CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire boy got a special gift at a Cambridge race that promotes inclusive environments Sunday.

The Bionic Project 5K encourages racers overcoming physical challenges, with many amputees with prosthetics running the race. Aiden Collyar, of Merrimack, New Hampshire is only 9 but was there cheering runners on.

Aiden lost his leg in 2021 to cancer, and his mother said seeing Sunday’s runners was inspiring.

That was one of the reasons why we wanted him to watch the race, for him to see these legs in action is huge for him,” Sam Collyar said.

And Aiden will get his own chance to run soon — the Bionic Project donated $10,000 to the Born To Run Foundation, which is dedicated to giving child amputees prosthetics, and they gave Aiden a prosthetic running blade of his own.

“He’s going to take this and literally run with it,” Sam Collyar said.

