BOSTON (WHDH) -

As Kiké Hernández has a historic postseason, Red Sox fans are excited to see what he’ll do next — although they have to wait to show their support with a jersey.

Hernández smashed his fifth home run of the postseason during Saturday’s ALCS victory over the Astros, tying that series 1-1. He’s now tied for the most home runs in a Red Sox postseason with David Ortiz and Todd Walker, and Sox fans say he’s setting the pace for the team.

“You’re always surprised when somebody is this hot, but at the same time, I have been appreciating his game more and more over the years, and this year he has taken it to another level, for sure,” said fan Adam Ottavino.

“It’s not only that he’s been hot at the plate, it’s the way he is in the field. He’s got that spark in his eyes. He’s always laughing and having fun. It’s really contagious,” said fan Kevin Carthaus. “I just bought one of his jerseys. I’m waiting for it to get printed up right now.”

But Hernández jerseys are now a hot commodity, with the Red Sox Team Store currently sold out. Manager Scott Saklad said customers are creating customized Hernández jerseys right now, but a fresh batch is on its way.

“We do actually have an order coming in tomorrow. It was rushed from Nike for the playoffs,” Saklad said. “It’s amazing they could even do that but they performed a miracle. It’s incredible what he’s doing.”

